MELBOURNE Australia playmaker Berrick Barnes will have surgery on a dislocated thumb and miss up to six weeks of action for the New South Wales Waratahs, the Super Rugby team said on Tuesday.

Barnes hurt the thumb in a tackle during the Waratahs' home loss to the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs on Friday, having just come back into the side after recovering from a knee injury.

Barnes's injury adds to the Sydney-based outfit's woes, with their hopes of making the playoffs already precarious after starting the season 1-3 under new coach Michael Cheika.

The Waratahs are also likely to be without Australia hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau (hamstring) and Wallabies number eight Wycliff Palu (ankle) for their home match against the Auckland Blues on Sunday, a team spokesman said.

