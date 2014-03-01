SYDNEY Fullback Israel Folau maintained his red hot form with a brace of tries as the New South Wales Waratahs crushed the Queensland Reds 32-5 in a Super Rugby match in Sydney on Saturday.

Dual international Folau, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the Waratahs' season-opener against the Perth-based Western Force last week, crossed over in the second minute and again in the 25th minute before winger Peter Betham scored a third seven minutes from halftime.

The Reds posted their only score when winger Lachie Turner capitalised on lapse defence to touch down in the right corner a minute before the break, but were on the back foot again when inside centre Kurtley Beale notched the Waratahs' fourth try six minutes into the second half.

Flyhalf Bernard Foley slotted two penalties to complete the rout as the Waratahs remained undefeated after two games while celebrating their biggest winning margin over the Reds in the southern hemisphere competition.

