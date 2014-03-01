Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
SYDNEY Fullback Israel Folau maintained his red hot form with a brace of tries as the New South Wales Waratahs crushed the Queensland Reds 32-5 in a Super Rugby match in Sydney on Saturday.
Dual international Folau, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the Waratahs' season-opener against the Perth-based Western Force last week, crossed over in the second minute and again in the 25th minute before winger Peter Betham scored a third seven minutes from halftime.
The Reds posted their only score when winger Lachie Turner capitalised on lapse defence to touch down in the right corner a minute before the break, but were on the back foot again when inside centre Kurtley Beale notched the Waratahs' fourth try six minutes into the second half.
Flyhalf Bernard Foley slotted two penalties to complete the rout as the Waratahs remained undefeated after two games while celebrating their biggest winning margin over the Reds in the southern hemisphere competition.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by John O'Brien)
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.