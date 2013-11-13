England's Steffon Armitage scores a try against New Zealand Maori during their international rugby union match in Napier June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

PARIS England flanker Steffon Armitage has extended his contact with French club Toulon by thee years, the European champions said on Wednesday.

Armitage's contract was due to end at the end of this season.

Toulon also said on their website (www.rctoulon.com) that Top 14 rivals Montpellier's flanker Mamuka Gorgodze of Georgia would join next season on a three-year deal.

Armitage had hinted last month he could quit Toulon amid speculation that Wales open side flanker Sam Warburton could join the Top 14 club

Armitage has not played for England since 2010 and coach Stuart Lancaster does not consider players who are with foreign clubs.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)