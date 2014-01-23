British and Irish Lions' Leigh Halfpenny celebrates with the Tom Richards trophy after winning their series over the Australia Wallabies after their third and final rugby union test match at ANZ stadium in Sydney, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

PARIS British and Irish Lion fullback Leigh Halfpenny has signed for European champions Toulon with the deal expected to be made official later on Thursday, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The Wales international, who plays for the Cardiff Blues, will link up with former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson in the Top 14 side's already star-packed squad for next season.

"We would welcome Leigh here and any club would," Wilkinson was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

"It's about welcoming someone who could add to the team, inspire others and leave a mark. That is what the guy has done with other teams and that is the best thing I can say about anyone."

