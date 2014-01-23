British and Irish Lions' Leigh Halfpenny kicks a penalty goal during their rugby union test match against the Australia Wallabies at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

PARIS British and Irish Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny has signed a two-year deal for European champions Toulon, the French Top 14 side said on Thursday.

The Wales international, who plays for Cardiff Blues, will link up with former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson in the Top 14 side's already star-packed squad for next season.

Toulon added that Halfpenny, 25, who can also play on the wing, had agreed a deal that included another optional year.

"We would welcome Leigh here and any club would," Wilkinson was quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph earlier on Thursday.

"It's about welcoming someone who could add to the team, inspire others and leave a mark. That is what the guy has done with other teams and that is the best thing I can say about anyone."

