Allen on the mark again as Stoke see off Palace
Joe Allen scored a personal best sixth Premier League goal of the season as Stoke City secured a deserved 1-0 win over struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday.
South Africa squad for the Tri-Nations matches against Australia in Durban on August 13 and New Zealand in Port Elizabeth on August 20
Backs - Gio Aplon, Bryan Habana, Jaque Fourie, Juan de Jongh, Jean de Villiers (all Western Province), Francois Steyn (Racing Metro), JP Pietersen (Sharks), Fourie du Preez, Francois Hougaard, Morne Steyn (all Bulls), Butch James (Lions), Ruan Pienaar (Ulster)
Forwards - Danie Rossouw, Bakkies Botha, Victor Matfield, Pierre Spies, Gurthro Steenkamp (all Bulls), John Smit (captain), Bismarck du Plessis, Tendai Mtawarira, Jannie du Plessis, Jean Deysel (all Sharks), Gerhard Mostert (Stade Francais), CJ van der Linde (Lions).
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.