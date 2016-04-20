BUENOS AIRES An Argentine rugby player has been banned for 29 years for kicking a rival’s head during a match between two local amateur sides, his club’s president told the TN news channel on Wednesday.

Pucara prop Cipriano Martinez was found guilty of a premeditated kick at the head of grounded San Albano lock Juan Masi during a match on April 2.

He was banned for life by his club while they awaited an official sanction from the Buenos Aires Rugby Union (URBA).

URBA have not yet issued an official statement, but Pucara president Eduardo Bernardello told TN: “The club have been notified of a sanction of 1,508 weeks, which is equivalent to 29 years, and we agree with it.”

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Toby Davis)