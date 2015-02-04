LONDON At the beginning of the last World Cup year in 2011, Argentina’s European-based Pumas watched once again with envy as club team mates prepared for the Six Nations.

Argentina had been dreaming for a long time -- and especially since their third place at the 2007 World Cup -- of an elite annual tournament.

On the back of three years' experience in the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship, however, the Pumas are looking forward to this year's World Cup in England without those pangs of jealousy -- the Six Nations is now something to be savoured from the outside.

“The UAR (Argentine Rugby Union), given the reality then with many players in Europe and how attractive the tournament is, maybe saw it as more likely that (Argentina) could play in the Six Nations than in the tournament we are in today,” Pumas centre Marcelo Bosch told Reuters.

“It’s spectacular to watch, really nice, with great stadiums, the fans, the customs, and folklore. At Twickenham you could breathe it all," added Bosch in an interview at his home in Watford, north of London.

Last season, on a rest day for his club side Saracens, he managed to get tickets to see England play Wales at Twickenham.

Bosch recalled that during his time with Biarritz, where he played from 2006 until his move to England in 2013, there would be five or six players called up by France for the Six Nations.

“There were almost two months when we hardly saw them... How did I feel? Maybe a bit of healthy envy at being able to take part in an annual competition, and what a competition,” the 31-year-old Bosch said.

Argentina, thanks in huge measure to former captain and now UAR director Agustin Pichot, now have a place in an elite tournament in which they have made marked progress, daring ever more to take the game to their opponents rather than relying on a tough defence and renowned scrummaging.

“Some years back, perhaps Argentina wanted to display a more open game but playing only six matches a year made it very difficult,” Bosch, capped 33 times by Argentina, said of the Pumas’ limited international action.

EVOLVING GAME

While the other members of the elite had at least 12 matches a year against other teams in the top 10 including the June and November test windows, Argentina had half that number.

“There were 30 players spread out among different teams and you had to get them together a week before a match to play three (tests) in a row and then go back to their clubs for six months. It was harder to seek a more expansive game,” Bosch said.

“With inclusion in the Rugby Championship and Super Rugby (in 2016), I think there is a gradual evolution in terms of playing the ball more, keeping the ball, controlling it more. Year on year you can see the results.

“At the same time, it’s very important for Argentina to keep having a battle-hardened defence, a good pack of forwards, good set pieces.”

All this should stand Argentina in good stead as they look to emulate the golden generation who reached the 2007 World Cup semi-finals and beat hosts France for the second time in the tournament to take the bronze medal playing some fine running rugby.

“It’s a very important year for Argentine rugby with the World Cup and then its inclusion in Super Rugby, although as a player I prefer to set myself short term objectives,” said Bosch, who helped Saracens reach the English Premiership and European Cup finals last season.

He said the Premiership final defeat by Northampton at Twickenham in May was especially hard to take.

They lost when Northampton were awarded a try by the Television Match Official in the final seconds of extra time and that taught him that nothing was decided until the very end, not least his place in the Argentina squad for the World Cup.

“Although there is the dream and the desire to play a World Cup, and even more so here in England, I think each one of the players, and me too, will win our places on the (Pumas) list on how we are playing during the year.

"There’s going to be a lot of competition and desire to do everything possible to try to get onto the World Cup list so I prefer to take it week by week.”

(Editing by Toby Davis)