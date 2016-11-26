Bastia ban fan for monkey chants at Balotelli
PARIS Bastia have banned a supporter who made monkey chants at Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli during last Friday's Ligue 1 match.
LONDON Argentina suffered a blow hours before their match against England at Twickenham on Saturday when classy fullback Joaquin Tuculet was injured in training and ruled out of the game.
Santiago Cordero was switched from wing to fullback with Northampton's Juan Pablo Estelles coming on to the wing.
Gabriel Ascarate was added to the replacements bench for the 1430 GMT kickoff, the last game of Argentina's European tour.
(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS Bastia have banned a supporter who made monkey chants at Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli during last Friday's Ligue 1 match.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.