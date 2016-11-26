Rugby Union - Argentina v Australia - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Semi Final - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 25/10/15Argentina's Joaquin Tuculet at the end of the gameReuters / Dylan MartinezLivepic

LONDON Argentina suffered a blow hours before their match against England at Twickenham on Saturday when classy fullback Joaquin Tuculet was injured in training and ruled out of the game.

Santiago Cordero was switched from wing to fullback with Northampton's Juan Pablo Estelles coming on to the wing.

Gabriel Ascarate was added to the replacements bench for the 1430 GMT kickoff, the last game of Argentina's European tour.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)