LONDON Argentina, World Cup semi-finalists last year, may have to revert to their giant-killing days of the past when they play at the 2019 tournament in Japan after slipping out of the top eight in the world rankings.

Next weekend's final November tour test against England at Twickenham looms like Everest after they followed up a 24-20 loss to Wales with a painful, last-gasp 19-16 defeat by Scotland on Saturday.

“A very important match is coming up,” said coach Daniel Hourcade. “We know who we’re facing and I have confidence in these players. We must analyse what the Scotland match showed us and think of England.”

Only a perfect Pumas performance looks likely to stop Eddie Jones's England juggernaut in its tracks after a 58-15 trouncing of Fiji extended their record to 11 successive wins since the Australian took charge.

In May next year, the world rankings will determine the top eight seeds in the draw for the 2019 World Cup's pool stage.

Argentina’s loss to the Scots put them out of the top eight and in danger of not being among the second group of four seeds.

The November tests were the last opportunity for southern hemisphere countries to earn -- or lose -- ranking points and Argentina must now hope that European teams such as Scotland do not fare well in the Six Nations if they are to return to the top eight.

Argentina's World Cup exploits include some notable victories, such as beating hosts France and Ireland in 2007 to win their pool.

Scotland were their pool-stage victims in 2011 en route to the quarter-finals, while in 2015 they dispatched Ireland to reach the semis.

Yet despite five seasons in the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship, with one win over Australia and two against South Africa, the Pumas are still inconsistent and are often unable to close out big games.

"There is evidently a lack of experience in knowing how to close down matches,” said veteran centre Juan Martin Hernandez, who laid on Argentina’s try at Murrayfield on Saturday for Matias Orlando.

“When you score points you must revalidate them and come out of your half (of the field) to put (opponents) under pressure,” he said after Scotland hit back with Sean Maitland’s try four minutes later.

Argentina have beaten England once at Twickenham where former captain Agustin Pichot led them to a 25-18 victory in 2006.

England won 31-12 when they last played there in 2013 in Hourcade’s first match in charge.

