Argentina scored three tries including a fine late clincher by lock Guido Petti to beat an experimental France side 30-19 in the first match of a two-test series in the northwestern city of Tucuman on Sunday.

With the Pumas leading by four, Petti took an off-load and raced under the posts before flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez converted for a personal tally of 15 points with six minutes remaining.

France had seven new caps in their starting lineup with several players unavailable to coach Guy Noves for the tour party because of French Top 14 semi-final duty this weekend.

Argentina, who beat Italy in Santa Fe last weekend, led 17-10 at halftime following tries by wing Manuel Montero and fullback Joaquin Tuculet in the opening half hour.

France flyhalf Jules Plisson drew first blood with a penalty but once Sanchez had levelled the Pumas pulled away to lead 17-3. French debutant hooker Remy Bonfils then closed the gap after he went over in a rolling maul from a lineout.

Argentina, who made two changes from the 30-24 win over Italy including the return of prop Ramiro Herrera from suspension, lost inside centre Juan Martin Hernandez to injury after their opening try.

The second half was mostly a kicking duel between Sanchez and Plisson with France’s stand-in captain putting his side 19-17 ahead in the 53rd minute as Argentina gave away a string of penalties through ill discipline.

The home side were down to 14 men at the time after lock Javier Ortega Desio was sent to the sin bin in the 48th minute.

However, Sanchez put Argentina back in front on the hour with a penalty after foul play by prop Jefferson Poirot, who was also shown the yellow card.

The Pumas flyhalf then kicked another penalty to make it 23-19 with 15 minutes remaining and Argentina went on the make it six wins in 11 matches against France in the last decade.

The second test is also scheduled for Tucuman on Saturday.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)