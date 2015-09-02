South Africa's Damian de Allende (L) is tackled by Argentina's Juan Manuel Leguizamon during their rugby union test match in Buenos Aires August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

LONDON Argentina back row Juan Manuel Leguizamon, set to play at his third World Cup, has signed up for the new Argentine Super Rugby franchise for two years.

Leguizamon, who helped the Pumas finish third at his first World Cup in France eight years ago, is leaving Europe after a decade playing for London Irish, Stade Francais and Lyon to join a growing number of top Argentine players returning home.

"My priority has always been to play for the Pumas and when the idea of the franchise came up for the first time, from that moment I've been desperate to be a part," Leguizamon said.

"Many things made this decision easy. The project is incredible... To be able to play in Super Rugby is extraordinary," he was quoted as saying on the Argentine Rugby Union website (www.uar.com.ar).

Leguizamon, who has played for the Pumas in all their Rugby Championship seasons since they joined in 2012 and captained the team on the November 2013 tour of Europe, on Tuesday signed a two-year contract starting on Jan. 1.

Argentina, who meet holders New Zealand, Georgia, Tonga and Namibia in Pool C at the World Cup, are in England preparing for a final warm-up against Marcos Ayerza's club Leicester Tigers on Saturday in the Pumas prop's testimonial.

They will then continue their preparations in the south of Portugal arriving back in England on Sept. 13 for the tournament that kicks off on Sept. 18.

