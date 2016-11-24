LONDON Argentina have changed their halfback pairing with Juan Martin Hernandez and Tomas Cubelli set to take on the playmaking challenge against England in Saturday’s test match at Twickenham.

Cubelli, replacing Martin Landajo, is one of three changes in personnel from the team who lost 19-16 to Scotland in Edinburgh last weekend.

Hernandez, sole survivor of Argentina’s only victory over England at Twickenham in 2006, moves from inside centre with Nicolas Sanchez out of the match 23 nursing an ankle injury and Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias coming into the midfield.

In one forward change in the side named by coach Daniel Hourcade on Thursday, Leonardo Senatore comes in at number eight for Facundo Isa, who drops to the bench.

Another tactical change has Matias Moroni moving to outside centre from the right wing, swapping places with Matias Orlando, Argentina’s try scorer at Murrayfield.

The Pumas face a near impossible task looking to end the British leg of their November tour with a win against England, unbeaten in 11 tests under coach Eddie Jones, after losses to Wales and Scotland.

“The perfect match doesn’t exist but we’ve got to play our best match because England are (going through) a great spell,” said Hourcade. “It’s a very big challenge.

“We know where we can hurt them but to do that we have to execute our movements just right.”

Hernandez, nicknamed "Mago" (magician), is also a survivor of Argentina's last win over England in Salta in 2009.

Team:

15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Matias Orlando, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 11-Santiago Cordero, 10-Juan Martin Hernandez,, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Lucas Noguera

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Facundo Isa, 20-Tomas Lezana, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Juan Pablo Estelles

(Editing by Julien Pretot)