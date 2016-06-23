BUENOS AIRES Brumbies scrum half Tomas Cubelli will make his first Argentina start this year as one of three changes in the team to face France in the second test in Tucuman on Saturday.

Cubelli replaces Martin Landajo, who played in the 30-19 victory in the first test at the same venue in the northwest of Argentina on Sunday, the Argentine Rugby Union said on Thursday.

The other changes involve Juan Martin Hernandez, who is out after suffering his sixth muscle injury in 12 months, and lock Tomas Lavanini, who returns from a suspension picked up in Super Rugby.

Veteran centre Hernandez’s place is taken by Jeronimo de la Fuente while Javier Ortega Desio, who stood in for Lavanini on Sunday, steps into the back row with Tomas Lezana dropping to the bench.

The Pumas will be looking to finish the June test window unbeaten after a 30-24 win over Italy two weeks ago.

Utility back Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino will win a 50th cap if he comes off the bench during the match against an experimental French side in which seven players made their test debuts last weekend.

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Santiago Cordero, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11-Manuel Montero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Tomas Cubelli; 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Replacements: 16- Julian Montoya, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18- Enrique Pieretto, 19-Tomas Lezana, 20-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Matias Orlando, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino

(Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Toby Davis)