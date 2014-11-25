Kurtley Beale of Australia's Wallabies kicks a penalty goal during their Rugby Championship match against the New Zealand's All Blacks in Sydney August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Wallaby back Kurtley Beale's A$45,000 (24,463 pounds) fine for his involvement in a text message scandal will be used to fund a programme for young indigenous Australian women, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Wednesday.

Beale was handed the fine last month after an independent tribunal found he had been guilty of sending an insulting text message about a female member of the Wallabies team staff, Di Patston.

Patston resigned in the wake of the scandal, as did Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie, and Beale was considered fortunate not to have had his ARU contract torn up.

Subsequently, who would benefit from the fine became a delicate public relations issue for the ARU.

"The money will be used specifically to promote empowerment for indigenous girls and women through the Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Team's existing 'Stronga Sistas' programme, which uses rugby as an avenue to work with young women to learn about stronger bodies and stronger minds," the ARU said in a statement.

Beale, who is an indigenous Australian, was recalled to the Wallabies squad in time for last weekend's loss to Ireland in Dublin and could feature against England in the final match of their European tour against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

