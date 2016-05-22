Australian head coach Michael Cheika waves during warm up before the Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham in London, Britain October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne

SYDNEY Michael Cheika has proved an inventive coach in his time in charge of Australia and his lack of options at inside centre less than a month before the three-test series against England appears to have got his creative juices flowing.

Injuries to Kurtley Beale and Matt Toomua have robbed him of the most likely contenders to occupy the number 12 shirt, while Matt Giteau, who started at inside centre for most of last year's World Cup, is on duty with Toulon in France.

Cheika's decision to play two openside flankers in his back row was a key factor in Australia reaching the World Cup final last year and he has given every indication he could be just as adventurous in his centre pairing.

Anticipating a hugely physical challenge from the English, Cheika has hinted that he could give Queensland back Samu Kerevi his Wallabies debut alongside Tevita Kuridrani in what would be a hulking 200-kg plus centre partnership.

Kerevi, who like Kuridrani was born in Fiji, made his comeback from a hand injury on Saturday and produced plenty of the tackle-busting running that looks certain to elevate him into the test arena.

Although both Kerevi and Kuridrani play at outside centre, Cheika thinks there would be plenty of time for a new partnership to gel during the pre-series training camp.

"There's a few different options that we can play around with," he told reporters in Sydney this week.

"We will have decided what we are going to do before we get into camp and we just get everyone used to the way we're going to play. No matter how we spin it there's going to be a bunch of new combinations.

"That couple of weeks together before the first test for those guys to get to know each other, whether it's Samu and Tevita or Christian (Lealiifano) and Tevita ... we'll let them have two weeks to get to know each other and then they'll have three games."

ACT Brumbies flyhalf Lealiifano is the conservative option for the number 12 shirt, offering as he does a second playmaker at inside centre - a system Australia have used consistently over the last few years.

Cheika, however, does not believe that the second playmaker necessarily has to be playing at inside centre, offering league convert Karmichael Hunt as an example of someone who offers the option from fullback.

Add into the mix Israel Folau's increasing assurance playing at outside centre for the New South Wales Waratahs and England could be facing a backline unrecognisable from that which helped send the hosts out of the World Cup last year.

That Giteau will not be part of it while Toulon remain in June's Top 14 playoffs is certain.

"I'm not going to take players away from their clubs while they're involved in finals footie, that would be ridiculous," Cheika added.

