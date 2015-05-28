Australia's Quade Cooper (L) is challenged by Scotland's Nick De Luca during their rugby union international test match at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

SYDNEY Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper will make his long-awaited return from injury this weekend after being named in the Queensland Reds team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against Western Force in Perth.

Cooper, who is pondering a lucrative offer from French clubToulon for next season, has played just two matches for the Reds this year after fracturing his collar bone in pre-season and a shoulder blade in early April.

"Quade was given the all clear 10 days ago but we wanted to keep working on his strength and bulk just to ensure we didn't compromise his return," said Reds coach Richard Graham.

"He has been training with the squad now for about three weeks and will have no problems returning to play at this level."

The 27-year-old has just three more Super Rugby matches to prove his form and fitness to Wallabies coach Michael Cheika ahead of the Rugby Championship and World Cup in England later this year.

Cooper missed most of last year's international season because of injury and slipped behind Bernard Foley in the pecking order for the number 10 shirt.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)