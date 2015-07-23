British and Irish Lions players applaude as Australia Wallabies' Kane Douglas (L) leads the team off the field after their rugby union test match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

DUBLIN Leinster have released Australian lock Kane Douglas from his contract with immediate effect after reaching a "suitable agreement" following his request to return home, the Irish province said on Thursday.

Douglas, who joined Leinster last year and had two seasons left on his contract, had sought a release on compassionate grounds as the Australian Rugby Union look to bring him back into the fold in time for this year's World Cup.

Douglas, whose mother died in 2013, was hoping to land a contract with the Queensland Reds to be closer to his father and brother Luke, who plays for National Rugby League team Gold Coast Titans, Australian Associated Press (AAP) said this month.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Justin Palmer)