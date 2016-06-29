SYDNEY Australia lock Kane Douglas looks set to play his first match since last year's World Cup final after being named on the Queensland Reds bench for Friday's Super Rugby match against the ACT Brumbies.

Douglas was a mainstay of the Wallabies side on their run to the final in England last year but required surgery after suffering a knee injury during Australia's defeat to New Zealand at Twickenham.

The 27-year-old was eligible to play for Australia at the tournament after cutting short his contract with Irish province Leinster and signing for the Reds but he has yet to run out in Queensland colours.

His likely return is a boost for Australia coach Michael Cheika, who used three different second row combinations during the June series against England, which the Wallabies lost 3-0 in part due to their weakness at the set piece.

Douglas was a key member of the New South Wales Waratahs team that won the Super Rugby title under Cheika in 2014 and brings an abrasiveness to the pack as well as the strength and technique to lock up the Australia scrum on the tighthead side.

Australia's lineout caller Rob Simmons will miss Friday's match against the Brumbies because of the knee injury he sustained in the third test against England.

Back row forward Leroy Houston, who was an unused member of the Wallabies squad for the England series, could also play his first Super Rugby game in five years after being named on the Queensland bench.

