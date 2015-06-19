SYDNEY Australia will host England in a three-test series with matches in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney during next year's June international break, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Friday.

It is the first time in a rivalry that goes back to 1909 that the two nations, who met in the 1991 and 2003 World Cup finals winning one apiece, have played three matches in a series.

The opening test will take place at Brisbane's Lang Park on June 11 with Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium hosting the second match a week later and the series concluding at the Sydney Football Stadium on June 25.

"There is no question England are our greatest rivals from the north and this is guaranteed to be a really hard-fought and physical series," Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika said.

"It will be a great opportunity for the players to be involved in an historic series but it also gives our fans plenty to look forward to next season."

England have taken some heavy beatings in Australia over the years, most notably a 76-0 thrashing at Lang Park on their 1998 tour, but famously triumphed at Sydney's Olympic Stadium in the 2003 World Cup final.

"A test series in Australia is a massive challenge and one to really look forward to," England head coach Stuart Lancaster told the RFU website.

"We haven't toured Australia since 2010 so for most of our squad it will be their first opportunity to play a senior Test there and I'm sure it will be a great series."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)