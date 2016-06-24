SYDNEY England are desperate to end their successful trip Down Under with a third win in Sydney on Saturday to secure an unprecedented series sweep over Australia, scrum coach Neal Hatley said on Friday.

Having made history with a first win in Brisbane two weeks ago, and secured a first ever series triumph in Melbourne last week, the tourists are determined not to let their collective foot off the gas at the Sydney Football Stadium.

"We just want to win 3-0, we've trained exceptionally hard as I'm sure the Aussies have," Hatley told reporters on Friday.

"That's what we set our stall out to do, we want to be ruthlessly competitive, to go home 2-1 might seem like a good thing for some people, for us we've set our stall out.

"We want to be ruthless at every single opportunity we get so to go home 3-0 sounds a whole lot better than 2-1."

England's victories in Australia have helped move them above the Wallabies into second in the world rankings behind the dominant All Blacks.

Head coach Eddie Jones said before England arrived in Australia that they wanted a 3-0 win and has warned his players against the dangers of complacency in the run-up to Saturday's match.

"When you've had a couple of wins, praise can make you weak," Jones said on Thursday.

"We've got to be very careful that all the praise we're getting doesn't make us weak. If you become weak once, you can become weak twice and to be a champion team you can't be like that.

"Outside praise is dangerous for a team and they've been getting a lot of it. We've just got to be careful.

"If they allow themselves to become weak through praise, or allow themselves to think what people are saying is true, they won't be in the team."

In-form flanker James Haskell has been ruled out of the match due to a foot injury with New Zealand-born Teimana Harrison replacing him in the only change to Jones's starting side from the second test.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)