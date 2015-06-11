Australia's Michael Hooper (C) takes the lineout ball during their international rugby test match against England at Twickenham Stadium in London, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

SYDNEY Wallabies flanker Michael Hooper has signed a new contract with the Australian Rugby Union and the New South Wales Waratahs which will keep him at home until the end of the 2018 season.

The hard-running 23-year-old, who captained the Wallabies last season and has played 42 tests for his country, is a certainty to be in the Australia squad for this year's World Cup.

"The opportunity to play for my country is something I am very passionate about, and is a huge reason why I wanted to commit beyond my current term," he said in a news release.

"I am just stoked to be in this position. To be able to stay here in Australia allows me represent my country, state, club, and all of the people who have supported me since I began playing rugby.

"For me, that is what being a Wallaby is all about and the greatest honour we have as players. It is something we always cherish and never take for granted."

Michael Cheika, who is coaching the Wallabies and Waratahs this season, said he thought Hooper would get better and better as a player and a leader in the years ahead.

"Michael plays the game with the passion and intensity that we want the Wallabies to be known for," he said.

"I am very pleased for him, as I know he's worked extremely hard to put himself in this position and doesn't take his opportunities for granted."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)