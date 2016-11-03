SYDNEY Australia will host Fiji, Scotland and Italy in the June international window next year, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Thursday.

Australia will take on the Pacific Islanders at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium on June 10 before facing Scotland, who beat the Wallabies in a Newcastle storm on their last trip Down Under in 2012, at the Sydney Football Stadium the following Saturday.

Italy, who have never beaten Australia, will round out the campaign at Brisbane's Lang Park. In a departure from recent practice, all three matches will have afternoon kickoffs.

The Wallabies have lost 2-1 to the British and Irish Lions, swept the French 3-0 and been swept 3-0 by England in their last three June series.

