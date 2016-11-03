Loose forward David Pocock will start at blindside flanker for Australia against Wales on Saturday for the first time in his test career, thanks to Dean Mumm's suspension.

Coach Michael Cheika said the shift would leave the Wallabies lacking height in the lineout, but is confident Lopeti Timani, who starts at number eight, would be able to nullify the disadvantage in the first Autumn international.

"I still think that our lineouts are good and we've been working hard on the options," Cheika said.

"Lopeti's worked hard on his jump as well, he's jumped in Melbourne so he'll have role, a jumping role.

"Wales are quite good at the defensive lineout, they've got some tall timber so we'll have to be on our game to get that but what we've got we'll back that.

"We have to make sure our lineout's working. We can't play the game without the set piece."

Michael Hooper takes the openside flanker role, with Tevita Kuridrani replacing the injured Samu Kerevi at outside centre.

Uncapped hooker Tolu Latu has been named among the replacements as James Hanson is out of the 23, with lock Scott Fardy, prop James Slipper and flyhalf Quade Cooper, who was dropped for the test against New Zealand on Oct. 22 that the Wallabies lost 37-10, also coming in on the bench.

Team:

15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Reece Hodge, 11-Henry Speight, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Lopeti Timani, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-David Pocock, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Tolu Latu, 17-James Slipper, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Scott Fardy, 21-Nick Frisby, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Sefa Naivalu

