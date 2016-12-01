Australia Rugby Union - Australia's Captain's Run - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 18/11/16 Australia's Kane Douglas during the captain's run the day before a match between France and Australia. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON Australia coach Michael Cheika has recalled lock Kane Douglas and number eight Lopeti Timani among four changes adding size to the side for Saturday's final test of the autumn series against England at Twickenham.

The Wallabies lost to Ireland last weekend while England, who beat them three times in Australia in June, are hoping to close out the year unbeaten and with a record-equalling 14th successive victory.

"I thought he had a good second half when he came on (against Ireland)," Cheika said of Douglas who comes in to the second row instead of Rory Arnold for his fifth start of the season. "He's been a guy trying to get back to his best form.

"He'd had a really good training week and I wanted to give him some extended time and get him involved. I think he did well and I wanted to reward that."

Powerful back row Timani, wing Sefa Naivalu and scrumhalf Nick Phipps also return to the starting lineup.

"He (Timani) will give us a lot of punch and strength in attack and defence," said Cheika.

"That extra weight he's got...it's going to be a very physical game and he's fresh now after a couple of weeks off and ready to go. I think we'll need that extra grunt in there for this game."

Team: 15-Israel Folau; 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Reece Hodge, 11-Sefa Naivalu; 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps; 1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 3-Sekope Kepu; 4-Kane Douglas, 5-Rob Simmons; 6-David Pocock, 7-Michael Hooper, 8-Lopeti Timani.

Replacements: 16-Tolu Latu, 17-James Slipper, 18-Tom Robertson, 19-Dean Mumm, 20-Sean McMahon, 21-Nick Frisby, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Henry Speight.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)