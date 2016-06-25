Rugby Union - Rugby Test - England v Australia's Wallabies - Sydney, Australia - 25/06/16. England players stand around the Cook Cup trophy as they celebrate defeating Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Rugby Union - Rugby Test - England v Australia's Wallabies - Sydney, Australia - 25/06/16. England rugby captain Dylan Hartley poses with the trophy and fans after their series win against Australia's Wallabies in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Rugby Union - Rugby Test - England v Australia's Wallabies - Sydney, Australia - 25/06/16. England's head coach Eddie Jones stands with captain Dylan Hartley as he holds the Cook Cup trophy after defeating Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Rugby Union - Rugby Test - England v Australia's Wallabies - Sydney, Australia - 25/06/16. England Captain Dylan Hartley holds aloft the Australia - England test series trophy after winning their third game against Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Owen Farrell kicked 24 points as England racked up a record score to beat Australia 44-40 in a rollercoaster of a third test on Saturday and inflict a first 3-0 home series sweep on the Wallabies since 1971.

Tries from prop Dan Cole, fullback Mike Brown, number eight Billy Vunipola and replacement hooker Jamie George combined with flyhalf Farrell's tally helped extend England's winning streak under Australian coach Eddie Jones to nine matches.

"Very few sides beat Australia in Australia so it's a significant achievement," Jones told reporters.

"It was a fantastic effort and we're pleased with the 3-0 result but we realise we've still got a lot of work to do if we want to became the number one side in the world, and we do."

Australia scored five tries through wingers Dane Haylett-Petty and Taqele Naiyaravoro, flyhalf Bernard Foley, fullback Israel Folau and flanker Michael Hooper but were unable to match the discipline and set-piece of the Six Nations champions.

England won the first test in Brisbane 39-28 with their previous record points tally before securing their first series triumph in Australia with a 23-7 victory in Melbourne, largely on the back of their defence.

The tourists showed they had come to play running rugby on Saturday with some sharp early phases and they scored first when, after a burst for the line from Mako Vunipola, scrumhalf Ben Youngs fed Cole for the opening try.

Australia responded almost immediately, Folau feeding Matt Toomua for a dash down the line with the centre's pass inside setting up Foley to touch down.

Eight minutes later and Australia were in front, quick ball from a ruck in front of the posts Haylett-Petty to cross in the corner.

Farrell and Foley traded penalties before England scored a second try on the half-hour mark when Brown chased down winger Anthony Watson's chip through.

The England flyhalf converted to put England back in front at 17-15 but Foley's second penalty gave the hosts an 18-17 lead at halftime.

PERFECT START

Flanker Chris Robshaw almost gave England the perfect start to the second half when he snared an errant Wallabies lineout and crashed over the line, only to be held up in goal.

Billy Vunipola peeled off the ensuing five-metre scrum to touch down, however, and the England pack stole Australia's next lineout before rumbling up the park and winning a penalty, which Farrell converted.

The tries kept coming with Hooper snaking his way to the line after 51 minutes and allowing Foley to level the scores at 25-25 with the conversion.

Farrell kicked his third penalty after a dominant England scrum to edge the visitors ahead but Toomua soon cut through the visitor's midfield and fed Folau for a score that restored Australia's lead.

A fourth Farrell penalty, from a scrum, made it again a one- point game before George shinned the ball over the line and touched down for England's fourth try.

Farrell kicked the extras and his fifth penalty gave the visitors a 41-32 lead with 13 minutes to go.

Another Farrell penalty took him to 66 points for the series and cool game management kept the Australians pinned back until Naiyaravoro grabbed a late consolation try.

"We lost because we lost too many little moments in the game that cut off our flow. It hurts," Australia coach Michael Cheika said.

"What we need to do is get in, work hard and prove people wrong."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)