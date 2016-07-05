SYDNEY Australia winger Joe Tomane confirmed on Tuesday that he will be leaving the ACT Brumbies for French club Montpellier at the end of the season, robbing the Wallabies of one of their best finishers.

Tomane has played 17 tests since making the switch from rugby league in 2012 and will not be eligible for international rugby under Australia's "Giteau Rule", which demands overseas-based players have at least 60 caps.

"It was a very difficult decision to make, but I feel the time is right to challenge myself and play rugby in a different environment," he said in a message of thanks to the Brumbies fans.

"It is also an opportunity to live abroad and do what I love most, play rugby."

The New Zealand-born 26-year-old will link up with former Brumbies coach Jake White as well as former team mates Nic White and Jesse Mogg in the south of France.

Tomane, who has scored five tries in his 17 tests, hinted that he might return to Australia after his spell in France and resume his international career.

"I have given my all to Australian rugby and have been lucky enough to represent the Wallabies at the rugby World Cup, which is every young player's dream growing up," he said.

"I hope that the possibility of returning to the Wallabies in the future is something that could happen, however right now my focus is doing everything I can to help the Brumbies in 2016."

Tomane missed the June test series against England with a knee injury but hopes to return this weekend against the Auckland Blues as the Brumbies look to lock up the Australian conference and a place in the Super Rugby playoffs.

"Joe was having a great year before he injured his knee," said Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham.

"Whilst we are disappointed he will be leaving the club, there are limitations to what we are currently able to do if players garner overseas interest."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)