SYDNEY Australia rugby coach Michael Cheika has raised the stakes in his psychological battle with New Zealand counterpart Steve Hansen by delaying the naming of his team for Saturday's test at Eden Park until Friday.

Test sides are traditionally named on the Thursday before a match and while Cheika has often delayed firming up his replacements bench, leaving the matchday squad announcement until the eve of the contest is a new twist.

All Blacks coach Hansen, whose side will be aiming for a top tier record 18th successive test victory in Auckland, earlier played a few mind games of his own by suggesting a few selections he thought Cheika would make.

Hansen said he thought New Zealand-born flyhalf Quade Cooper would be dropped, with Bernard Foley moving back into the number 10 shirt from the inside centre berth he occupied for most of the Rugby Championship.

Cooper has often struggled for the Wallabies in the land of his birth, where he was dubbed "Public Enemy Number One" during the 2011 World Cup.

"I'm picking they'll play two big guys in the midfield," Hansen told the New Zealand media on Thursday.

"They'll play Foley at first-five and give Quade a rest for this one (and) someone like (Reece) Hodge or either one of the Fijian boys in the midfield to try to get some go-forward which is probably something they lacked in the first two tests."

Samu Kerevi took over at outside centre from his fellow Fiji-born back Tevita Kuridrani for the second of the two drubbings at the hands of New Zealand with which Australia opened the Rugby Championship in August.

Regardless of whether he rejigs his backline, Cheika must decide whether to bring standout loose forward David Pocock into the starting line-up after his recovery from injury.

He must also replace Will Genia, who has returned to club duties in France, at scrumhalf.

The two Rugby Championship victories ensured that New Zealand will retain the Bledisloe Cup, which they have held since 2003, regardless of the result of Saturday's test.

Australia have not beaten the All Blacks at Eden Park since 1986.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)