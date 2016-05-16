MELBOURNE Former Wallabies loose forward George Smith will head back to Japan for a second stint with Top League side Suntory Sungoliath after completing his English Premiership season with Wasps, Japanese media said on Monday.

Smith, regarded as one of Australia's finest openside flankers over a 111-cap career, returns to the Tokyo-based club where he played from 2011-14 before heading to Europe.

The evergreen 35-year-old has been in stellar form for Wasps and was named the Players' Player of the Year in England last week. Wasps play Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership semi-finals on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)