MELBOURNE Australia centre Samu Kerevi has been ruled out of the season-ending tour of Europe with an ankle injury, the Australian Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

Fiji-born Kerevi had scans on Monday and will undergo surgery, having limped off early in the Wallabies' 37-10 loss to the All Blacks in Auckland on Saturday.

Kerevi's absence will mean further change to a Wallabies midfield that has struggled to bed down a combination all season due to injuries.

Israel Folau took over from Kerevi to partner Reece Hodge in the centres against the All Blacks, but coach Michael Cheika may be tempted to return Tevita Kuridrani to the starting number 13 position.

Australia play Wales on Nov. 5 in Cardiff before tests against Scotland, France, Ireland and England.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)