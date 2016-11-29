LONDON Australian flanker Dean Mumm is available for Saturday's Twickenham showdown with England after being cleared of a red-card offence during last weekend's defeat by Ireland, World Rugby (WR) said on Tuesday.

Mumm was cited for an alleged "lifting tackle" on Tadhg Furlong that earned him a yellow card at the time but a three-man commission decided no further punishment was warranted.

"The Disciplinary Committee then concluded that, although Mr Mumm had committed an act of foul play, the particular circumstances of the incident meant that Mr Mumm's actions would not have warranted a red card," WR said in a statement.

Australia will be trying to avenge a series whitewash by England on home soil this year as they bid to end the hosts' run of 13 consecutive victories.

