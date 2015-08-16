World XV's Taqele Naiyaravoro (2nd R) of Fiji is tackled by Japan's players Ryu Koliniasi Hokani (8), Michael Leitch (L), and Shota Horie (bottom) during their international rugby test match in Tokyo August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Japan's Kenki Fukuoka is tackled by World XV's Taqele Naiyaravoro of Fiji during their international rugby test match in Tokyo August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Giant Fiji-born wing Taqele Naiyaravoro boosted his slim hopes of inclusion in Australia's World Cup squad by scoring a hat-trick of tries in a World XV victory over Japan.

While the Wallabies were on the receiving end of a pasting by the defending world champions New Zealand, the 123-kilogram Naiyaravoro was bulldozing over Japanese opponents in a 45-20 win in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 23-year-old is considered an outsider to make Michael Cheika's 31-man squad for the tournament which begins in England next month but the New South Wales Waratahs wing had not given up hope.

"My goal now is to try to make the (Wallabies) World Cup squad," the uncapped player told Kyodo News.

"There was a bit of an opportunity tonight. We'll just have to see what happens from here."

Australia, who won the Rugby Championship by beating the All Blacks at home last week, have been drawn in Group A of the Sept. 18-Oct.31 tournament alongside hosts England, Wales, Fiji and Uruguay.

Japan, coached by former Wallabies boss Eddie Jones, are going in search of their first win at the quadrennial tournament since 1991.

They have been drawn in Group B alongside twice winners South Africa, Samoa, Scotland and the United States.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)