Australian Amy Perrett is set to become the first woman assistant referee in Super Rugby history when she officiates in the game between Melbourne Rebels and South Africa's Stormers on Saturday.

Perrett, a full-time professional referee, officiated in the women's Rugby World Cup final and was selected as one of Australia's two representatives for the Rio Olympics in August.

"I am really proud to be given this honour this weekend and I certainly hope this opens the door for more women to officiate the top level across rugby," the 25-year-old said in a statement released by Super Rugby on Wednesday.

"I am just focussed on doing my job to the best of my ability and will be joining a fantastic team of SANZAAR referees right across Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina who referee Super Rugby week in and week out."

Perrett came through the ranks of the Australian Rugby Referees Pathways programme, and will assist main referee Angus Gardner during the game in Melbourne.

