SYDNEY Wallabies flanker David Pocock has issued an open apology for the foul play that earned him a ban this week, admitting he had let down his team mates, and thanked rugby's governing bodies for trying to make the game safer.

The ACT Brumbies loose forward was suspended for three weeks after grabbing the neck of Waikato Chiefs number eight Michael Leitch in a maul six minutes from the end of a Super Rugby defeat in Canberra last weekend.

The 27-year-old said the judicial hearing had been the first of his rugby career.

"I am incredibly disappointed with my actions," he wrote in a post on his website. "I endeavour to play the game I love in a way that reflects the kind of toughness and decency I think rugby can teach us.

"On Saturday night I did not live up to those standards, placing Michael Leitch in danger by binding on his neck in a maul.

"It was not my intention to hurt Michael, but in these sorts of circumstances it is not intention that matters. I am grateful that World Rugby and SANZAAR are concerned about making the game safer for all of us."

Pocock will miss only two games for the Brumbies -- against the Waratahs on April 16 and at home to the Canterbury Crusaders April 24 -- as the Canberra-based side have a bye this weekend.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologise again to Michael," he added. "And to apologise to the Chiefs, Brumbies and all those who follow rugby. I'd also like to apologise to my team mates who I will let down over the next few weeks while suspended."

