MELBOURNE Nic Stirzaker unseated Australia scrumhalf Luke Burgess at the Melbourne Rebels and is now shaping as a strong contender to become Will Genia's understudy for the Wallabies' number nine shirt.

The ginger-haired 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last year and his rapid improvement was recognised on Friday when he became the side's youngest captain at their season launch.

Stirzaker will take on sole responsibility of the leadership role after it was shared by flankers Scott Higginbotham and Scott Fuglistaller last year.

His coach Tony McGahan believes Stirzaker is more than ready to shoulder the load alone as the Rebels strive to become genuine contenders in the world's toughest club rugby competition after an encouraging previous campaign.

"He's been an integral part of the group in driving standards in terms of his behaviours," McGahan told Reuters on Friday.

"He takes a lot of pride about his own play and has a keen sense of ensuring the club does the same in our endeavours going forward."

Stirzaker's ownership of the Rebels' number nine shirt sent a frustrated Burgess packing last year and the 32-year-old, capped 37 times for the Wallabies, has resumed his playing career in Italy after three unfulfilled seasons in Melbourne.

Stirzaker's added responsibilities can do little harm for his hopes of breaking into the Wallabies squad, a progression that McGahan sees as only a matter of time.

Genia, backed by New South Wales Waratah Nick Phipps, hogged the Wallabies' number nine shirt during their run to last year's World Cup final, and the 66-cap maestro is determined to hold onto it despite quitting the Queensland Reds to play in France.

Phipps may be next in line to Genia for a place in Wallabies coach Michael Cheika's match-day squad but Stirzaker's claims have had a boost with the departure of ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White, who has also left to play in France.

The Australian Rugby Union requires overseas-based players have 60 caps to be eligible for Wallabies selection, meaning 22-cap White has ruled himself out of the mix.

PUSHING FOR CLAIMS

Both Stirzaker and young Rebels flyhalf Jack Debreczeni have been touted as a Wallabies halfback combination of the future but the scrumhalf remains sanguine about those expectations.

"It is what it is," he told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"People love to speculate particularly after a World Cup year and the public seems to love to speculate about young guys, in particular.

"The reality is we've (the Rebels) got heaps of guys who are going to want to push their claims this year."

Among the most enthusiastic of claimants will be Rebels flanker Sean McMahon, who was a shock selection in Cheika's World Cup squad but impressed in his six appearances.

The talented 21-year-old openside will be among the first considered if either David Pocock or Michael Hooper fall by the wayside.

Stirzaker said he could see a difference in McMahon after his exposure to the highest level.

"I think 'Sean-y' came back with a real energy about him and real keenness to rip in and train hard and offer things he'd learned and things he'd experienced," Stirzaker added.

"You definitely notice growth in guys that have had that taste of international footy."

Born in London to South African parents, Stirzaker has lived in Australia since he was a toddler but could technically throw his lot in with England or the Springboks, but watching the Wallabies had stiffened his resolve to secure a gold jersey.

"It was a fantastic year and a fantastic tournament to watch," he added of the World Cup.

"It really got rugby back on the agenda in Australia."

(Editing by John O'Brien)