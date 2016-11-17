PARIS Australia coach Mike Cheika has rested most of his top names for Saturday's clash with France as the test is the only one on the tour that is not part of the Wallabies' grand slam bid.

Cheika made seven changes to the team who beat Scotland 23-22 last Saturday and 11 players who took part in the Murrayfield match or the 32-8 victory over Wales will not start at the Stade de France.

Israel Folau, Michael Hooper, Bernard Foley, Stephen Moore and Dane Haylett-Petty, the only players to play in all Australia's tests this year, will not start on Saturday.

Folau, Hooper and Haylett-Petty are not even on the bench.

Cheika handed centre Kyle Godwin his first cap and gave first starts to Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Sefa Naivalu and Luke Morahan.

"I just think it's the right time to let a guy prepare as a starter. Sometimes on the finishers, it's hard to know what you're going to get because you don't know when you're going to go on, it's hard to prepare," Cheika said on Thursday.

Australia have still to play Ireland and England on their European tour.

Australia team:

15-Luke Morahan, 14-Stefanaia Naivalu, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Kyle Godwin, 11-Henry Speight, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia; 8-Sean McMahon, 7-David Pocock (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Kane Douglas, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Tolu Latu, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Tom Robertson, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Dean Mumm, 21-Lopeti Timani, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Bernard Foley, 24-Taqele Naiyaravoro

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)