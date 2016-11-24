France v Australia - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France, 19/11/2016. Michael Cheika, Australia's head coach arrives on the pitch before his match against France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika recalled a host of familiar faces for Australia's clash with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday as he aims to keep his team on track for a grand slam in the autumn internationals.

Cheika made nine changes to the starting lineup that beat France 25-23 in Paris last weekend, shuffling his forward pack to bring in loosehead prop Scott Sio, hooker Stephen Moore and tighthead Sekope Kepu.

Rob Simmons keeps his place in the second row, but is partnered in the lineout by Rory Arnold, with Dean Mumm set to start on the blindside, adding height and keeping Lopeti Timani among the replacements.

"Timani has done absolutely nothing wrong," Cheika said.

"We want to focus a little bit more on our lineout this week and the threat that Ireland might pose there -- they're very good in that area.

"Dean brings a lot of experience and quality in that area. But then we'll probably lose a bit of Lopeti's ball carrying too."

Michael Hooper is in at openside flanker, while David Pocock stays in the team but shifts to number eight, with fullback Israel Folau, wing Dane Haylett-Petty and inside-centre Reece Hodge also set to start.

Cheika, who was on the losing side the last time the teams met in Dublin in 2014, will cut one of his reserves to bring the squad down to 23, with the coach still undecided whether to split his bench 6-2 in favour of the forwards or go with a 5-3.

