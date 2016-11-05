Britain Rugby Union - Barbarians v South Africa - The Killik Cup - Wembley Stadium - 5/11/16 Barbarians' Matt Faddes is tackled by South African's Jamba Ulengo, Pat Lambie (C) and Ruan Combrinck (R) Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Britain Rugby Union - Barbarians v South Africa - The Killik Cup - Wembley Stadium - 5/11/16 South Africa's Pieter-Steph Du Toit celebrates with his teamates after he scores a try Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

Britain Rugby Union - Barbarians v South Africa - The Killik Cup - Wembley Stadium - 5/11/16 South Africa's Rohan Janse Van Rensburg celebrates after he scores a try Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

LONDON A second-string South Africa side drew 31-31 with the Barbarians in an exciting try fest at Wembley on Saturday that served as a warm-up for the Springboks' test against England next weekend.

The Barbarians, with four South Africans in their starting line-up and a host of players from New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby sides, were almost always ahead on the scoreboard, creating trademark running moves that the Springboks' defence struggled to deal with as both sides scored five tries.

South Africa, who have had a poor season and barely edged Argentina into last place in the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship, had the better of the set pieces but will need a marked improvement against England at Twickenham.

South Africa started with six uncapped players, wingers Sergeal Petersen and Jamba Ulengo, centres Francois Venter and Rohan Janse van Rensburg, flanker Roelof Smit and lock RG Snyman as coach Allister Coetzee looks for his best XV following a humiliating 57-15 drubbing by New Zealand in Durban last month.

South Africa also play Italy on Nov. 19 and Wales a week later on their European tour.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)