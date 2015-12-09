Taulupe Faletau of Wales (L) is tackled by South Africa's JP Pietersen (bottom) during their Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match at Twickenham in London, Britain October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wales back-rower Taulupe Faletau will join Bath from Pro12 side Newport Gwent Dragons at the end of the season, the English Premiership club said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who made his professional debut for the Dragons in 2009, has 52 appearances for Wales, including four at the recently concluded Rugby World Cup.

He was also part of the British and Irish Lions team that toured Australia in 2013.

"The way Bath approach the game suits my style of play, which was a big factor in me wanting to join," Faletau, who goes by the name 'Toby', told Bath's website.

"When we talk about this club being ambitious, we're not just paying lip service: signing a player of Toby's calibre is evidence of that. He is a world-class player who never takes a backwards step," Bath head coach Mike Ford said.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)