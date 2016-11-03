LONDON Bristol, bottom of English rugby's Premiership after losing their first seven games, have suspended director of rugby Andy Robinson, the former England and Scotland coach, the club said on Thursday.

Bristol, promoted last year, have appointed Mark Tainton as acting head coach with immediate effect.The club’s all-time leading points scorer, Tainton has previously coached at with Ireland, as well as with Wasps and London Irish.

Robinson joined Bristol near the end of the 2012/13 season and, after losing in two Championship playoff finals, finally guided them to the top flight at the end of last season.

However, things have gone badly with a series of hefty defeats in the Premiership, where they have mustered just two bonus points, and two more in the European Challenge Cup.

"This is clearly a very difficult time for the club, but we remain confident we can retain our position in the Premiership," said chairman Chris Booy, adding that the club would carry out an immediate review of their coaching needs and requirements.

