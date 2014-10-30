LONDON Bath's newest rugby union convert Sam Burgess firmly handed off questions about his chances of playing for England on Thursday, despite fellow code-switcher Jason Robinson earlier insisting he would play a "massive part" in England's World Cup plans.

"Everyone is talking about England, but personally I just want to make Mike Ford's team here in Bath," Burgess said. "It is going to be hard work and I have to earn the respect of team mates here, and that's what I am going to do with a smile on my face and hard work."

Burgess, who steered the South Sydney Rabbitohs to NRL glory in Australia last month, was unveiled as a Bath player at the Recreation Ground on Thursday.

But Bath fans are likely to have to wait until December to see him take to the field as he recovers from a fractured eye socket and cheekbone sustained in that NRL Final in which he was man-of-the-match.

"The injury's coming on very well, it has improved enormously in the last few weeks," Burgess told Sky Sports.

"The surgeon said whenever I feel good (I will be ready)... just keep an eye on it with the medical team here in Bath."

Last week Burgess became the first Englishman to be named international rugby league player of the year. His decision to quit Sydney for Somerset caused shockwaves in rugby league, but Burgess said the decision had been an easy one, despite leaving his brothers playing rugby back in Australia.

"I missed the country, I missed the people, and I am grateful for the chance to come back," Burgess said.

"I've been here a day now and it has been fantastic. I am really looking forward to the next few years down in Bath."

Burgess, billed by some as England's answer to code-switching All Black Sonny Bill Williams, said he had spoken to England coach Stuart Lancaster, but that the phone calls had simply been of a friendly nature.

"Stuart has not said a great deal," Burgess said. "We've spoken as friends on the phone, he's called to see how my body's been.

"Really the main thing is to work hard here at Bath and earn the respect of my team mates down here and start playing some football as soon as possible and see where that takes me.

"The England thing is a bit far ahead and really I won't lose sight of what's important at the moment which is playing good rugby for Bath."

The 1.96 m (6ft 5ins) Burgess, tipped to play at centre for Bath, weighs in at a mighty 116 kgs (18st 4lbs).

But the coach who brought the player nicknamed "Slammin Sam" to England said he was still undecided where to use his newest asset.

"I'm not going to put some number on his back," Mike Ford said. "In the first few months we will try him in different positions."

