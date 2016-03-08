New Zealand great Dan Carter has called for the introduction of a bonus point system to encourage more attacking and breathe fresh life into the Six Nations.

The former All Blacks flyhalf, who now plays in France with the Racing Club, said giving teams bonus points for scoring four tries or more in a game would help liven up the annual northern hemisphere test championship.

"I definitely think it would be great," the three-times World Player of the Year told the Times.

"We play with them in all our competitions back home, always chasing the four tries to get the bonus point.

"It entices you to not only look for the win ... I think it'd be good up here too."

Northern hemisphere rugby is often criticised south of the equator for its lack of flair with kicking and tight play rather than running rugby dominating.

Southern hemisphere rugby introduced bonus points for the inaugural Super 12 provincial championship after rugby went professional in 1996.

It has since become standard in major rugby competitions, including the Rugby World Cup, with the notable exception of the Six Nations.

The Six Nations has averaged 3.3 tries per game so far this year, compared with 5.5 in last year's Rugby Championship, which is contested by Argentina, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

