Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
PARIS Clermont Auvergne overcame a battling Saracens side 13-9 in an intense and brutal European Champions Cup semi-final in St Etienne on Saturday.
The French team will play holders Toulon or Leinster in the final after Wesley Fofana's second-half try proved the difference as Clermont avenged their 46-6 drubbing by Saracens at the same stage of last year's competition.
The English side scored the opening points through a Charlie Hodgson drop goal but Clermont flyhalf Brock James levelled with a penalty off the post.
Saracens worked tirelessly to deny space to the French side, who produced a brilliant display of attacking rugby to blow Northampton away 37-5 in the quarter-finals.
Hodgson edged Saracens ahead with a long penalty and the visitors led 6-3 at halftime.
Clermont made a fast start to the second half, however, and a delightful chip through by James was pounced on by centre Fofana who dived over the line.
James converted to put the French side 10-6 ahead but Saracens refused to go away and replacement flyhalf Owen Farrell kicked a penalty on his return to action following a knee injury.
Another Saracens infringement at a ruck gave James the chance to extend Clermont's advantage, however, and the ice-cool Australian duly knocked over another penalty.
Toulon play Leinster in Marseille on Sunday.
(Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.