LONDON Carl Hayman believes Toulon are consigning their image of galactico "mercenaries" to history as they continue their bid to make an indelible mark on the European rugby record books this weekend.

The veteran captain of the all-conquering French side believes they can win the inaugural European Rugby Champions Cup this season and become the first team to be crowned European champions three years in a row.

Back-to-back Heineken Cup winners Toulon, still smarting from a defeat by Toulouse in domestic battle last weekend, are taking nothing for granted as they host English side Wasps in the last of the weekend's quarter-finals on Sunday.

Hayman, the former All Blacks prop who retires at the end of the season, is hugely motivated to end his magnificent career on a high.

"We are the defending champions and the motivation comes from wanting to stay at the top," the 35-year-old Hayman told the competition's official website.

"In the past, people have regarded Toulon as a bunch of mercenaries signing up to enjoy the sun in the south of France but we are all professionals who work hard and that has shown with the success of recent seasons

"People mention that no team has won the title three times in a row, but we really cannot look past the quarter-final and Wasps -- that's all we are concerned with right now."

Tournament favourites Toulon, who have yet to lose a European Cup tie at their Stade Felix Mayol home, are odds-on to progress but Sunday's other Anglo-French tie in which Saracens visit Racing Metro looks trickier to call.

A third cross-Channel encounter sees Northampton, without the tournament's top try scorer George North who suffered his fourth knock to the head in five months against Wasps last weekend, visit Clermont Auvergne's Marcel-Michelin fortress.

With Bath having to visit three-times champions Leinster on Saturday, there is a good possibility in the year when the World Cup comes to England that all four English quarter-finalists could be beaten on their travels.

The European Cup semi-finals have taken place without any English clubs only four times in the last 18 years.

It took an Irishman, Saracens' director of rugby Mark McCall, to put a more positive spin on English chances though.

"I think all the (English) teams have a chance this weekend. I fancy Northampton at Clermont and Bath at Leinster," he told reporters.

(Writing by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ed Osmond)