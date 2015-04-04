LONDON Ian Madigan kicked Leinster to a gripping 18-15 win over Bath and Clermont Auvergne dismantled Northampton 37-5 in wildly contrasting European Champions Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Three-times European champions Leinster will travel to the winners of Sunday's game between defending champions Toulon or Wasps in the last four.

Clermont, inspired by winger Noa Nakaitaci and centre Wesley Fofana against Northampton, will take on Racing Metro or Saracens who also meet on Sunday.

Bath scored the only tries of the match against Leinster in Dublin through England flyhalf George Ford and their captain Stuart Hooper but a succession of infringements were punished by the immaculate boot of Madigan.

The Ireland flyhalf gave the hosts an early lead but Ford sold the Leinster defence a delicious dummy before scampering over the line from 20 metres.

Four Madigan penalties gave Leinster a 15-5 advantage at the interval, however, only for Ford to slice through the defence again and set up lock Hooper to power over the line.

Ford converted but Bath conceded another scrum penalty and the ice-cool Madigan slotted over his sixth kick.

Still Bath pressed forward and Leinster infringed at a ruck to give Ford the chance to reduce the deficit to three points with six minutes left, but the hosts withstood a fierce late onslaught to book their place in the last four.

Clermont were never threatened at their home fortress by Northampton, who were missing Wales winger George North due to concussion.

The hosts produced an awesome performance, their speed and creativity proving far too much for Northampton to handle.

Nakaitaci evaded several tackles after being set up by Fofana to score Clermont's first try, which Brock James converted.

The Fiji-born wing touched down again at the end of a move initiated by Fofana, who scored a try following great work by fullback Nick Abendanon.

James, who scored 17 points, kicked his third conversion and two penalties to put Clermont 27-0 up at halftime, Northampton paying a heavy price for missing too many tackles.

Clermont's total domination resumed after the break with James slotting home a penalty before Abendanon dived over following a 70-metre run.

The French side were reduced to 14 men in the 58th minute when Julien Bonnaire picked up a yellow card for an infringement in a ruck but Northampton were unable to capitalise.

Prop Alex Waller did claim a late consolation try for the English champions but they were completely outclassed on the day.

(Reporting by Julian Pretot, Editing by Ed Osmond)