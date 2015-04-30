LONDON European aristocrats Toulon stand on the threshold of an unprecedented third successive continental title on Saturday but in Clermont Auvergne, face a fellow big-budget rival desperate for a first major trophy.

The fifth all-French final since the competition's inception in 1995 -- revamped and rebranded as the Champions Cup this season -- may not have been what organisers were hoping for at Twickenham but it undoubtedly pits Europe's two best and most exciting teams in.

Toulon have the recent pedigree and a stunning collection of big-name 'galacticos' from far and wide, lured to the Mediterranean port by ambitious owner Mourad Boudjellal, while Clermont's attacking displays have had commentators drooling this season.

The teams sit in the top-two places in France's Top 14 league, and could meet again to decide the domestic honours.

Clermont, however, will have revenge on their minds.

Toulon beat their Top 14 rivals 16-15 in the 2013 final in Dublin, fighting back from 15-6 down thanks to 11 points from the boot of talisman Jonny Wilkinson.

Clermont's potent backline, spearheaded by French international Wesley Fofana and British and Irish Lion Jonathan Davies in the centres, and in-form full back Nick Abendanon, pose a formidable challenge to Toulon's renowned defensive qualities.

Toulon got the better of Leinster in an error-strewn semi-final that went to extra time and know they cannot afford to make the sort of errors that epitomised that encounter in soggy Marseille.

"We talked about it for one or two days, intensively, especially our discipline... it was not acceptable against Leinster," said South African lock Bakkies Botha.

"We can't afford to play the same type of game, discipline-wise, to go into a final and think we are going make it a close game. We are a bunch of good experienced players, we talk a lot and tell each other its unacceptable."

Botha, one of three Toulon forwards along with former All Blacks Ali Williams and Carl Hayman who are set to retire at the end of the season, said Clermont were worthy finalists.

"It's massive (the rivalry). The last two years it's been Toulon and Clermont the top two teams in the French Top 14.

"Clermont have showed the last couple of seasons they are a good side, always up there and they have showed it again this season."

Organisers have brushed off reports of disappointing ticket sales and say they are expecting an attendance of around 50,000 in the 82,000-capacity stadium - similar to the all-French final clashes in 2005 and 2013 -- although Clermont and Toulon are anticipated to bring only around 5,000 fans from France between them.

"There will now be more than 40,000 neutral fans of European club rugby at the game and EPCR is also running a #RedForADay or #YellowForADay campaign encouraging those travelling to the game to get behind either Clermont or Toulon and will be distributing thousands of flags to ensure the best possible atmosphere for the European showpiece," European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement.

