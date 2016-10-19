Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
Munster's European Rugby Champions Cup clash with Glasgow Warriors will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday following head coach Anthony Foley's death at the weekend.
Foley, 42, one of Irish rugby's most popular figures, died of a heart problem at the team's hotel in Paris on Saturday night.
His death prompted the postponement of Munster's game against Racing 92 in the Champions Cup in France.
"EPCR can officially confirm that the Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors Champions Cup round two match will be played as scheduled at Thomond Park on Saturday," European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The decision was made after close consultation with the Munster management."
EPCR has also requested "a minute's silence or a minute's applause" at Thomond Park in Foley's memory.
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.