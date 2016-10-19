Munster's European Rugby Champions Cup clash with Glasgow Warriors will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday following head coach Anthony Foley's death at the weekend.

Foley, 42, one of Irish rugby's most popular figures, died of a heart problem at the team's hotel in Paris on Saturday night.

His death prompted the postponement of Munster's game against Racing 92 in the Champions Cup in France.

"EPCR can officially confirm that the Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors Champions Cup round two match will be played as scheduled at Thomond Park on Saturday," European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The decision was made after close consultation with the Munster management."

EPCR has also requested "a minute's silence or a minute's applause" at Thomond Park in Foley's memory.

