File photo of England's Owen Farrell scores during the match against Italy in their Six Nations rugby union match at Olympic Stadium in Rome, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

LONDON England flyhalf Owen Farrell will return to action for his club Saracens in the European Champions Cup semi-final against Clermont Auvergne on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who missed the entire Six Nations due to a knee injury, was named on the replacements' bench with Charlie Hodgson starting at number 10 against the French side in St Etienne.

England centre Brad Barritt will captain the English team in the absence of injured lock Alistair Hargreaves as Saracens look to repeat their 46-6 demolition of Clermont in last season's semi-final.

"Clermont's performance against Northampton (in the quarter-finals) was as good as anything that has been played by a club this season, so we have got to find a way to put them under some pressure," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told the club's website on Friday.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Douglas Beattie)