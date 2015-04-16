LONDON Leicester Tigers, the only team to beat Toulon in Europe this season, have advised Sunday's Champions Cup semi-final opponents Leinster to "get in their faces" if they hope to overcome the holders.

Tigers edged the twice European champions at Welford Road in the pool stage in early December, the hosts withstanding a strong fightback from the expensively-assembled French side to hold on for a 25-21 victory.

Leinster won their second and third European titles in 2011 and 2012 before Toulon, backed by the millions of Mourad Boudjellal and boasting a star-studded squad, took over as the dominant force in European rugby and their vice-like grip shows no signs of weakening.

"You have to match them physically, the attrition rate they come at you with and the quality they have to create something out of nothing is exceptional," Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill told Reuters.

"They have so much quality...whether they start with it or roll with it off the bench, it's a big task to go and beat them, especially away from home."

Tigers finished second to Toulon in pool 3 but their slim hopes of reaching the quarter-finals as one of the three best runners-up were ended by defeat in their final match away at Ulster.

Lock Geoff Parling said the key was not just to try and match Toulon, but also to play your own game.

"You try and get your own game plan and you impose it," he said.

"We got in their faces... bit of grit... I don't think they enjoyed coming to Welford Road on a wet winter night. Get in their faces and try to force errors."

Tigers flanker Jamie Gibson said Leinster needed to keep Toulon quiet in the first quarter of the game to stand any chance at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

"The first 20 minutes when we went down to their place (Toulon won 23-8) they were unstoppable but if you can get in their faces for the first 10-15 minutes of the game.... they have a lot of star players but they might not be as tighter team as a lot of other sides."

Fullback Matthew Tait, who will come face to face with Toulon again next season after agreeing a move to Top 14 side Bayonne, said Leinster needed to force and capitalise on errors.

"Toulon are a very good side. We beat them at home but came up short away. The French teams ability to take one international off and bring another on is a benefit.

"It was one of the best games we have played (this season). We pressurised them in the right areas, they are human after all and if you put pressure on people they make mistakes. We just played very well on the night."

Despite his admiration, England international Tait thinks Toulon's rivals Clermont Auvergne could end their wait for a first European title but said you could never write off their semi-final opponents Saracens, who handed the Tigers a 22-6 beating on Saturday.

"If Clermont play like they did against Northampton (in the quarter-finals) I fancy them but never under-estimate Sarries. They are very well drilled unit."

