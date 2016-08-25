Argentina will bid to avenge their defeat in South Africa five days ago with an unchanged team when the sides clash again in the Rugby Championship in Salta on Saturday.

Coach Daniel Hourcade's only change to the Pumas squad named by the Argentine Rugby Union on Thursday was on the bench with fullback/wing Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, a veteran of two World Cups, replacing Ramiro Moyano.

Hourcade and his players were angry with themselves for letting slip a 10-point lead in the last 10 minutes of their tournament opener in Nelspruit last weekend which ended in a 30-23 defeat by the Springboks.

"We were left with the anger of the last match because we know we have a team to beat anyone," captain Agustin Creevy said. "Let's hope on Saturday we play well and get a victory."

Back row forward Juan Manuel Leguizamon, a veteran of three World Cups, will win his 70th Pumas cap.

The match will be played at the Estadio Padre Martearena in the northwestern Argentine city of Salta (kickoff 1940 GMT).

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Santiago Cordero, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Manuel Montero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Matias Alemanno, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy, 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Felipe Arregui, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Guido Petti, 20-Javier Ortega Desio, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino

